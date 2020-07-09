Sexist Olney Sidelines Women

The LibDem’s Equalities Spokesman(person) Sarah Olney’s immediate response to yesterday’s mini-budget was to complain of sexism, claiming Sunak’s measures were primarily targetting “male-dominated sectors without measures to engage more women in these industries,” even doing a media round to press this argument. As you can see in the video clip above, she didn’t fare well on TalkRadio…

Sarah’s line of argument falls down, however, in ignoring the other major tranche of Rishi’s announcements, which were to help the hospitality sector – the vast majority of whose employees are female. A 2017 report by People1st found 65% of all part-time hospitality and tourism roles are filled by women, rising to 82% in contract food and 72% in hotels. 71% of all waiting staff are also female, and will be delighted by Rishi’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme, and the 15% reduction in VAT for the sector. Dishy Rishi doing much more for women than sexist Sarah…
