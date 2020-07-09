Sexist Olney Sidelines Women

The LibDem’s Equalities Spokes man (person) Sarah Olney’s immediate response to yesterday’s mini-budget was to complain of sexism, claiming Sunak’s measures were primarily targetting “male-dominated sectors without measures to engage more women in these industries,” even doing a media round to press this argument. As you can see in the video clip above, she didn’t fare well on TalkRadio…

Welcome news in the Chancellor’s speech - especially the hospitality VAT cut, Job Retention Bonus and investment in green jobs. But new jobs support very focussed on male-dominated sectors without measures to engage more women in these industries. — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) July 8, 2020

Sarah’s line of argument falls down, however, in ignoring the other major tranche of Rishi’s announcements, which were to help the hospitality sector – the vast majority of whose employees are female. A 2017 report by People1st found 65% of all part-time hospitality and tourism roles are filled by women, rising to 82% in contract food and 72% in hotels. 71% of all waiting staff are also female, and will be delighted by Rishi’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme, and the 15% reduction in VAT for the sector. Dishy Rishi doing much more for women than sexist Sarah…