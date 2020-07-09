Sedwill’s £248,189 Payout Indicates Involuntary Dismissal

Cabinet Office communications last night confirmed Mark Sedwill is to be paid £248,189 after leaving his role as Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service. The payment was described by the Cabinet Office as meeting “the tests required in Managing Public Money in respect of regularity, value for money, and feasibility.” Senior civil service sources tell Guido this is not the sort of expected payment we would see in the case of voluntary redundancy. Tacit admission of what Westminster already knew – Sedwill was sacked…

Read Boris’ letter approving the pension boost in full below: