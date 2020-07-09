Saj Took HSBC Dosh Day After Bank Backed Communist Law

Former cabinet ministers have been landing on their feet, with the latest Register of Interest updates confirming Chris Grayling’s appointment as a trustee of the National Portrait Gallery, and showing Theresa May made another £100,000 speech during lockdown. One entry from former Chancellor Sajid Javid caught Guido’s eye, however: a £30,000 speech given to HSBC on the 5th June.

This was the day after HSBC came out publicly for China’s oppressive Hong Kong National Security laws. The day of Sajid’s speech, Tory MPs – including the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat – joined the Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy and Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds in taking the bank to task over its support for the national security law. It’s unlikely Sajid missed the news…

When asked whether Sajid took HSBC’s pro-Security Law stance into account before taking the massive speaking fee, a spokesperson said: “HSBC is one of the biggest banks in the UK with millions of British retail and business customers. Sajid spoke to UK customers about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the UK and global economy.” Javid’s been a vocal defender of Hong Kong’s freedoms. What message does it send taking £30,000 from the bank the day after it endorsed the new oppressive laws?