Rishi Sunak is Being Sexually Objectified By Owen Jones

It hasn’t escaped Guido’s notice that across the political spectrum on mainstream and social media, including late-night left-wing live streams, that Chancellor ‘Dishy’ Rishi Sunak is being sexually objectified. Last night Owen Jones revealed he thinks Rishi “is not bad looking, objectively” before having to clarify defensively that “his politics aren’t sexy”. Even Sky’s Adam Boulton couldn’t stop himself talking today about the size of Rishi’s package…

Guido is surprised the left are happy to objectify politicians now – it wasn’t so long ago that there was a furore over Tracy Brabin’s risqué dispatch box dress. Is 2020 the year that political correctness has gone full circle?