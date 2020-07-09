Huawei Chiefs Stay Silent on Hong Kong Security Law

When Greg Clark asked Huawei representatives before his Science and Technology committee meeting today whether they were free to express their views, the answer was “very much so”. Chairman Clark then proceeded with the obvious follow up: “what’s your view of the new security law in Hong Kong”. Surprisingly, none of them then felt able to express a view:

Jeremy Thompson (Vice President Huawei UK): “I don’t think it would be consistent with my role with Huawei in this forum [to make a statement]”

Victor Zhang (Vice President and Chief Representative Huawei UK): “As a company we are not in a position to comment on that political agenda… I can [comment] but not at this hearing.”

Yao Wenbing (Vice President Business Developments and Partnerships): “I don’t think my personal view is of interest here to this public hearing.”