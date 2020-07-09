BBC Pushing Ahead with Extorting Licence Fee from Over 75s

The BBC has today announced that despite coronavirus, the corporation will push ahead with taxing those aged over 75 for owning an unlicenced TV. The measure had been delayed by two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now more than three million households will be asked to start paying the £157.50 fee from 1 August, giving the BBC a cash injection of £471,000,000. No wonder they can afford that £100,000,000 to be spent on diversity…

The Taxpayers’ Alliance is incensed by the news, saying “Rather than forcing pensioners to pay the hated telly tax, the BBC should acknowledge the current funding model isn’t fit for purpose and step into the twenty-first century by abolishing the licence fee altogether.” Quite.

We asked the BBC press office at midday:

“After August 1, 2020 is it the BBC’s intention to prosecute over-75s who refuse to pay for a licence fee?”

No answer has been forthcoming.

Guido hasn’t paid the BBC licence fee for years. Nothing ever happens even when he confessed to his crime on BBC Radio 4’s “The Moral Maze”. The response to the BBC’s extortion from our senior citizens should be a campaign of mass civil disobedience. Granny should ignore their begging letters and see if they will dare to send her to jail…