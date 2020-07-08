Labour’s Three Day Wealth Tax U-Turn

After first dodging the question four times on Sunday, then backing the policy on Monday, Labour has now u-turned on the idea of a wealth tax altogether. Yet more classic “forensic” leadership from Starmer…

An email sent out by Labour’s press office this morning – trailing the Shadow Chancellor’s response to Rishi’s mini-budget this afternoon – proclaims Anneliese Dodds will tell the government:

“if it does increase taxes during the recovery, and cuts back on the public services we all rely on, this will damage demand and inhibit our recovery. “Labour is not calling for tax rises – we are calling for growth.

A very different message from Sir Keir’s interview two days ago with LBC, in which he told listeners, “we are saying to the government look at the idea of a wealth tax”. A month ago, Boris accused Labour of an “agree, criticise, u-turn approach; we’ve now moved onto “dither, decide, double back”…