Labour’s Graphic Decline

Left-wingers are taking pops at flip flop Starmer’s new digital content output. With Jeremy Corbyn’s team departing, the Labour Party’s graphical prowess has fallen sharply back, and the commentariat has noticed. A social media expert tells Guido that even if they were going for ‘hate shares‘, the tactic won’t work with a complicated message…

Compared to even Rishi Sunak’s personal branding, Labour’s national effort is now widely considered to be sub-par. Senior Tories have got in touch with Guido to point to gloat, yet they shouldn’t count their chickens. Thankfully for Labour, they can often rely on the BBC’s social media department to make their propaganda for them
