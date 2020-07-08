Labour’s Graphic Decline

Left-wingers are taking pops at flip flop Starmer’s new digital content output. With Jeremy Corbyn’s team departing, the Labour Party’s graphical prowess has fallen sharply back, and the commentariat has noticed. A social media expert tells Guido that even if they were going for ‘hate shares‘, the tactic won’t work with a complicated message…

Is this really the level of Labour's social media fight back? Rishi Sunak's social media machine is way head, this is clunky to look at and not sure it even makes sense. https://t.co/UEY8dyMqxt — Kate Proctor (@Kate_M_Proctor) July 8, 2020

the digital comms output from labour at the moment has been really poor. as well as graphics like this, there is nothing on our instagram story about what’s going on today - unlike the tories. https://t.co/592gJsTcmo — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) July 8, 2020

This is Change UK level bad. https://t.co/lGWMQLKNGS — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) July 8, 2020

I know Labour are doing solid & sensible these days, but not quite sure that should extend to quite this level of dull... https://t.co/M0R2niBx59 — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) July 8, 2020

Compared to even Rishi Sunak’s personal branding, Labour’s national effort is now widely considered to be sub-par. Senior Tories have got in touch with Guido to point to gloat, yet they shouldn’t count their chickens. Thankfully for Labour, they can often rely on the BBC’s social media department to make their propaganda for them…