Gibraltar’s Got a Working Covid App

Gibraltar’s administration has successfully got its act together and launched a functioning track-and-trace Coronavirus app; meanwhile the UK government counts its £12 million losses from the failed first NHSX attempt. Guess which administration abandoned centralisation and used the private sector…

According to the FT, the app was swiftly constructed using Ireland’s codebase, meaning a cost of only £100,000 for the project – a cost of £2.96 per Gibraltar citizen – and already has well over 20% take-up. One bit of Britain now has a functioning tracking app – and it cost 1% of the failed UK Government’s app…