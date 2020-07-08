Gibraltar’s Got a Working Covid App

Gibraltar’s administration has successfully got its act together and launched a functioning track-and-trace Coronavirus app; meanwhile the UK government counts its £12 million losses from the failed first NHSX attempt. Guess which administration abandoned centralisation and used the private sector…

According to the FTthe app was swiftly constructed using Ireland’s codebase, meaning a cost of only £100,000 for the project – a cost of £2.96 per Gibraltar citizen – and already has well over 20% take-up. One bit of Britain now has a functioning tracking app – and it cost 1% of the failed UK Government’s app…
