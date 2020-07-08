Cummings to Pay Visit to Military

Despite Brexit, it appears the ERG still has big sway over Government. Yesterday, its Chairman Mark Francois made headlines when threatening the head of the armed forces Sir Nick Carter with a visit from Cummings if they didn’t sort out their procurement procedure. As if by magic, last night it was revealed Dominic Cummings does, in fact, have plans to visit top military bases after all, including:

Special Boat Service, Poole

SAS HQ, Hereford

Porton Down, Salisbury

The Rapid Capabilities Office, Farnborough

The Defence Intelligence Unit, Wyton

The Sydney Morning Herald, who obtained the internal communications about the planned visits, also claim Cummings has already visited MI5 and MI6 twice already.

Close up photos of Cummings arriving at Downing Street appear to show the PM’s top adviser has now finally been given top DV (developed vetting) clearance, allowing him to view top-secret files without supervision. That’ll set Cadwalladr off…

What will super forecaster Francois predict next?