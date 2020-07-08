‘Budget’ Live

Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…

“Today we act with a plan for jobs”. To protect, support and create jobs

The nature of the challenge

Three phases: March – social distancing and lockdown, £49 billion economic package, furloughing Now entering second phase – jobs, jobs, jobs The third phase will be to “rebuild”, with budget and spending review to come in the Autumn

IMF predicting the largest global recession on record, UK economy shrank 25% over last two months, the same it grew in the previous 18 years

The detail of our plan for jobs

Furloughing “cannot and should not go on forever” Keeping the scheme in place forever will just give people “false hope” that they’ll be able to return to the jobs they had before

Furlough will wind down “flexibly and gradually” through to October

NEW jobs retention bonus: employers who bring back furloughed staff and keep them on until at least January will get £1000 per employee Employee must be payed the lower-earning National Insurance limit At most, this could be a £9 billion programme

jobs retention bonus: employers who bring back furloughed staff and keep them on until at least January will get £1000 per employee New 3 point plan for jobs: Help people find jobs Creat jobs Protect jobs

Help younger people: 700,000 are leaving education this year Under-25s are 2.5x more likely to work in a sector that’s been closed

NEW kickstart scheme Directly pay employers to create new jobs for young people, must be at least minimum wage and min. 25 hours per week Government will cover 6 months wages plus overheads, around £6,500 per young person on the scheme Making available £2 billion to start with, with a promise of no cap on places

kickstart scheme Government to fund enough new career advisers to support 250,000 people

For next 6 months, government will pay employers to create new apprenticeships

Government giving big boost to job centres and work programmes for adults and long-term unemployed £1 billion funding boost for DWP



Supporting job creation: £88 billion of capital funding announced at the budget, £5 billion announced by the PM last week This will be a “green recovery” £2 billion “green homes grant”, with vouchers for homeowners to make green improvements, up to £5000 per households and up to £10,000 for low-income households. Will support 140,000 green jobs



NEW Sunak cuts stamp duty, increasing the threshold from £125,000 to £500,000, until the 31st March next year. 9/10 main home buyers will pay no stamp duty this year

Consumption

NEW VAT on hospitality and tourism cut on food, accommodation and attractions to 5% from Wednesday until January

VAT on hospitality and tourism cut on food, accommodation and attractions to 5% from Wednesday until January NEW for Month of August, everyone will get an “eat out to help out” voucher. Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday, will get 50% off up to £10 off

Sunak claims the above is a £30 billion package of new announcements…