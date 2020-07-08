‘Budget’ Live
- “Today we act with a plan for jobs”. To protect, support and create jobs
The nature of the challenge
- Three phases:
- March – social distancing and lockdown, £49 billion economic package, furloughing
- Now entering second phase – jobs, jobs, jobs
- The third phase will be to “rebuild”, with budget and spending review to come in the Autumn
- IMF predicting the largest global recession on record, UK economy shrank 25% over last two months, the same it grew in the previous 18 years
The detail of our plan for jobs
- Furloughing “cannot and should not go on forever”
- Keeping the scheme in place forever will just give people “false hope” that they’ll be able to return to the jobs they had before
- Furlough will wind down “flexibly and gradually” through to October
- NEW jobs retention bonus: employers who bring back furloughed staff and keep them on until at least January will get £1000 per employee
- Employee must be payed the lower-earning National Insurance limit
- At most, this could be a £9 billion programme
- New 3 point plan for jobs:
- Help people find jobs
- Creat jobs
- Protect jobs
- Help younger people:
- 700,000 are leaving education this year
- Under-25s are 2.5x more likely to work in a sector that’s been closed
- NEW kickstart scheme
- Directly pay employers to create new jobs for young people, must be at least minimum wage and min. 25 hours per week
- Government will cover 6 months wages plus overheads, around £6,500 per young person on the scheme
- Making available £2 billion to start with, with a promise of no cap on places
- Government to fund enough new career advisers to support 250,000 people
- For next 6 months, government will pay employers to create new apprenticeships
- Government giving big boost to job centres and work programmes for adults and long-term unemployed
- £1 billion funding boost for DWP
- Supporting job creation:
- £88 billion of capital funding announced at the budget, £5 billion announced by the PM last week
- This will be a “green recovery”
- £2 billion “green homes grant”, with vouchers for homeowners to make green improvements, up to £5000 per households and up to £10,000 for low-income households.
- Will support 140,000 green jobs
- NEW Sunak cuts stamp duty, increasing the threshold from £125,000 to £500,000, until the 31st March next year. 9/10 main home buyers will pay no stamp duty this year
Consumption
- NEW VAT on hospitality and tourism cut on food, accommodation and attractions to 5% from Wednesday until January
- NEW for Month of August, everyone will get an “eat out to help out” voucher. Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday, will get 50% off up to £10 off
Sunak claims the above is a £30 billion package of new announcements…