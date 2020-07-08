Boris Taunts Captain Hindsight

After Guido first dubbed Sir Keir ‘Captain Hindsight’ back in April, the term has caught on – with the Prime Minister bringing it up in today’s PMQs. The PM knows where to get his news…

It’s an appropriate descriptor. Back in February and March Labour politicians were as one with the Government – rejecting Rory Stewart’s calls for school closures other unprecedented steps. The Tories, Labour, and (unanimously) SAGE all agreed against strict measures being taken. There are some people who can make legitimate arguments that the Government made missteps – namely those who said so at the time. Sir Captain Hindsight is not among them…