Politics Live Allegedly on the Brink of BBC Axing

The BBC’s budgetary brinkmanship continues with public posturing designed to blackmail the government. Allegedly PoliticsLive is on the brink of being culled by the corporation in their latest spate of job cuts. After the show was taken off air during the pandemic, the Westminster village TV staple has returned in a once-weekly only format. It has been in this format just two years, following the axing of The Daily Politics…

In related news, it sounds like Andrew Neil’s time at the BBC may also be coming to a grinding halt as Tony Hall prioritises his £100 million diversity scheme. Speaking to the Radio Times Neil said “I would like to be doing more shows, of course I would… I don’t know what’s happening. There’s no clarity at the moment, so I’m just waiting for the BBC to make up its mind.” The BBC often threatens to cut popular shows and stars to focus the minds of the public and MPs; if Guido were Andrew Neil he’d be flattered…

Nature abhors a vacuum and if there is a mid-morning political programming opportunity it will be taken by rivals, be in no doubt. We’re going to be able to get an afternoon dose of politics from the horse’s mouth when the Downing Street briefings start livestreaming in the autumn. Go ahead Auntie, make our day and disintermediate yourself!