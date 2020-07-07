Francois to Army Chief: Cummings Will Sort You Out

Mark Francois had a stark message for professional head of the armed forces Sir Nick Carter to take back with him to the MoD this afternoon at the Defence Committee. He was not happy about continuing procurement debacles…

“Please nip back to the department and ask them to sort their bloody selves out, because if not Cummings is going to come down there and sort you out his own way, and you won’t like it.”

Select committee members scaring departments into action with the looming threat of Dominic Cummings is a new one. It could just be effective…