Chuka’s New Job Reunites Him with Luciana

Earlier this year, Guido reported that former Labour, former The Independent Group, former Change UK – The Independent Group, former LibDem MP Chuka Umunna had taken three new jobs since leaving Parliament: a Directorship at Digital Identity Net U.K., a “strategic corporate advisor to companies“, and a contributor to Forbes on leadership strategy. This was on top of his £5,000-a-month chairmanship of the failing think tank, Progressive Centre UK…

Now Chuka has added a fourth new job to his repertoire, becoming executive director and head of environmental, social and governance consultancy at communications company Edelman. Upon joining the PR firm, Umunna (presumably with a straight face) said “I wanted to roll my sleeves up and get involved at the coalface”. He’ll be reunited there with his old flame Luciana Berger, who last week also announced she was joining Edelman…