Ex-SpAd James Price Wins Oxford Union Presidential Election

Former House of Lords SpAd and Taxpayers’ Alliance wonk James Price has won a shock victory in the Oxford Union presidential election, Guido understands. Price left Oxford in 2013, and threw his hat in the ring for the prestigious position for a laugh after ‘Re Open Nominations’ won the election for the first time in the Union’s history. His campaign was supported by old Oxonians Daniel Hannan, Matt Ridley and James Delingpole…

Price won election for Hilary Term 2021 with 431 first preference votes compared to runner up Jeremy Bararia’s 375 first preferences. The original result announcement was delayed after it was discovered over 500 illegitimate votes had been cast for a candidate from seven, mostly-overseas, IP addresses…

James ran on a lighthearted platform, saying:

“Lockdown has got to me. Someone convinced me that it would be funny to put my hat in the ring. Despite not having been a student for 7 years and having, you know, a job. … The Price is Right.”

James was also the mastermind behind the famous Madeleine Grant’s 2012 campaign slogan “I don’t hack, I just have a great rack.”

Grant was fined £120 for “bringing the Union into disrepute”…

UPDATE: Guido can reveal that once transfer votes were accounted for, Price won by 15 votes.