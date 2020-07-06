Zero-Tolerance Starmer to Take Zero Action Against Reed, Labour Left Not Happy

A Labour spokesperson has said that despite saying he would discuss it with Reed after his morning LBC interview, Starmer is to take no action against his shadow local government and communities minister.

“Steve deleted the tweet and did not mean to cause any offence.”

It’s understood Reed “regrets” the language he used.

Starmer’s inaction has managed to unite the Tories and the hard left over his inconsistent responses to Reed and Rebecca Long-Bailey’s social media Semitic slipups, with Corbyn’s former spokesman and Long-Bailey campaign manager Matt Zarb-Cousin claiming Reed’s Antisemitism was “much worse” than Becky’s.

Reed is yet to publicly apologise…