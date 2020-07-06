UK Sanctions 49 People and Organisations Under New Global Human Rights Regime

Russians, North Koreans, and Saudis are among people sanctioned under the UK’s new Global Human Rights Regime, announced by Dominic Raab in the Commons this afternoon. Raab told the House “Today we’re designating 49 people and organisations for responsibility in some the worst human rights abuses in recent memory.” This is the first time that, free from the EU, the UK has sanctioned people or entities for human rights violations and abuses under a UK-only regime, which will stop those on the list from “profiting from our economy“. The ‘Magnitsky’-style sanctions regime targeted:

25 Russian nationals involved in the mistreatment and death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky, who uncovered widespread Russian corruption by a group of Russian tax and police officials

20 Saudi nationals involved in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Two high-ranking Myanmar military generals involved in the systematic and brutal violence against the Rohingya people and other ethnic minorities

Two organisations involved in the forced labour, torture and murder that takes place in North Korea’s gulags

After he finishes speaking in Parliament, Raab is set to meet with Sergei Magnitsky’s family, along with his friend and colleague Bill Browder. A bold statement from Britain on Russian aggression…