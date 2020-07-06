Tory Rank & File Cabinet Ratings

The regular ConservativeHome polling of the rank and file shows that Rishi is enjoying much acclaim as the Tory Chancellor over-seeing the biggest rise in government debt since George Osborne and making Gordon Brown look tight-fisted. The readers might not be exactly representative of the wider party membership, nevertheless, they are broadly representative and one thing is clear – those reshuffle rumours* about Priti Patel spread by her many enemies in the media are wide of the mark. She is currently more popular than the PM…

On the other hand Robert Jenrick has a negative rating of -23. The betting markets don’t reflect this…

*Don’t expect an imminent re-shuffle in any event.