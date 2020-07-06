Starmer to Address Shadow Minister’s Antisemitic Trope Tweet

After his hard-line approach with Becky Long-Bailey’s social media antisemitism, Sir Keir has said he will “talk to” shadow local government minister Steve Reed who at the weekend tweeted the “unacceptable trope” that Jewish property developer Richard Desmond is the government’s “puppet master”. Unlike Long-Bailey, he swiftly deleted the post…

Appearing on LBC this morning, Starmer said he “hadn’t seen that tweet”, though will look at it after the interview and will “discuss” it with Reed later today. Guido won’t be surprised to see a formal apology before close of play…

UPDATE: The Tories have begun piling the pressure on Starmer. This morning a Tory source was telling the press:

“Sir Keir and his team have known about this since Saturday night. Will Starmer act now to show he’s really committed to tackling antisemitism and not just ridding the party of hangovers from Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet when it’s convenient for him?”

Now 2019 MP Nicola Richards, who before becoming an MP worked for the Jewish Leadership Council and the Holocaust Educational Trust, has written to Starmer asking whether he will take the same action against his “choice to be communities secretary” as he did against Rebecca Long-Bailey. Richard Holden also observes, “Odd how Sir @Keir_Starmer seems to be making up the rules on who he kicks out of the shadow cabinet as suits his internal Labour purposes…” Labour Press remain tight-lipped for now…

Read Richards’ letter in full: