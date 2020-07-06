Justin Webb’s Anti-Express Dig

On this morning’s Today Programme, BBC presenter Justin Webb made a sly jab at The Express for leading on the Government’s rescue package for cultural institutions.

“The Daily Express too… Oh… Quite unexpected that it’s its lead story but there it is…”

“Quite unexpected” he claims, despite the paper having run its significant #RaiseTheCurtain campaign on this exact issue since June; writing last month:

“BRITAIN’S world leading network of theatres could completely collapse due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic unless the nation rallies to offer it essential support. In response to this unprecedented crisis, the Daily Express is today launching a campaign encouraging the public and government to Raise The Curtain by keeping this vital industry alive.”

Classic BBC sneering…