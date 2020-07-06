House of Commons Serving Alcohol Again Today

Excited MPs get in touch to tell Guido that alcohol is finally being served again on the parliamentary estate – albeit with a snag. Stranger’s Bar is now not going to open until September due to difficulties with providing table service. A source close to the decision making on the matter said there just wasn’t the will to get it open before the Summer recess, which starts in a fortnight.

Thankfully from today, MPs will be able to relieve their thirst with taxpayer-subsidised booze from a number of parliamentary venues, including the Pugin Room, Strangers Dining Room, Adjournment and the smoking room. All is not lost…