Westminster Greggs Opening Again

Two years after the grand opening of Westminster station’s Greggs bakery, the long-hibernating politicos favourite has finally opened its doors once more. From this morning Westminster workers can pop down and grab themselves a bacon and cheese wrap or a vegan sausage roll if they happen to be a socialist. DWP Secretary Therese Coffey has already told the world of her team’s delight at the news. Guido hopes to see The Times’¬†Grant Tucker back swiftly to celebrate the shop’s second official opening…

