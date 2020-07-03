Westminster Greggs Opening Again

Two years after the grand opening of Westminster station’s Greggs bakery, the long-hibernating politicos favourite has finally opened its doors once more. From this morning Westminster workers can pop down and grab themselves a bacon and cheese wrap or a vegan sausage roll if they happen to be a socialist. DWP Secretary Therese Coffey has already told the world of her team’s delight at the news. Guido hopes to see The Times’ Grant Tucker back swiftly to celebrate the shop’s second official opening…

Greggs Westminster officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/TM0QbmBrVr — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) March 23, 2018