Piers’ Ratings Brag Backfires, Audience Gap With BBC Has Grown

Piers Morgan’s defensive ratings boast yesterday (following Guido’s article revealing GMB viewing figures falling in June) missed out a key detail that reinforced Guido’s point. Piers’ tweet of course does not mention numbers, just shares compared to last year. The actual figures Piers conveniently forgets to mention for yesterday are an average viewership of 831,300, compared to the BBC average audience through the same period of 1,418,800…

BREAKING: Massive ratings again for ⁦@GMB⁩ yesterday - up 20% & 4 audience share pts on same day last year. The Govt boycott continues to backfire on them. Thanks for watching! pic.twitter.com/zTzEm6Pk5y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2020

A difference of 587,500 – around the 600,000 gap Guido reported yesterday and much worse than the beginning of June’s gap of 406,000. Yes GMB is up year-on-year, so is the BBC, all thanks to people being stuck up due to Coronavirus. The audience gap between them is growing. Better luck next time Piers…