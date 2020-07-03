Mid-2020 SpAd List in Full

Guido’s seminal SpAd list is once again fully up-to-date for the first time since Boris’s reshuffle. Coronavirus certainly hasn’t dried up the government jobs market, with Ministers having taken on 15 new advisers since Guido’s last list. The changes in full:

No. 10

Ben Gascoigne move from PM’s private office to political team

from PM’s private office to political team Isaac Levido new in the No. 10 press team

in the No. 10 press team Meg Powell-Chandler new in the No. 10 press team

Joel Winton new deputy head of No. 10’s policy unit

Ben Warmer move from the policy unit lead on AI & Tech to “Data”

from the policy unit lead on AI & Tech to “Data” Alison Wolf leaves as policy unit lead on Skills & Workforce

as policy unit lead on Skills & Workforce Daniel El-Gamry new to policy unit with “Equalities” brief

Clare King new to events team

Katie Lam leaves business relations team

business relations team Danielle Dove new to business relations team

Rupert Yorke leaves political team

Joint economic unit

New: Michael Webb

Michael Webb New: Allegra Stratton

New: Aled Maclean-Jones

Cabinet Office

New: Emily Maister takes role as Tory Chairman Amanda Milling’s SpAd

BEIS

Cameron Brown moves back to BEIS after a stint in No. 10

back to BEIS after a stint in No. 10 New: James Phillips

DEFRA

New: Sam Richards

Education

New: Celia McSwaine

DWP

New: Jess Prestige

MHCLG

New: Josh Lewy

Northern Ireland

Out: Dr. David Shield

Scotland

New: Geoff Mawdsley

Chief Whip

New: David Sforza

Guido’s also added a new maternity leave section, currently occupied by Nikki De Costa (No. 10) and Saratha Rajeswaran (DEFRA).

In other SpAd news, Guido understands a location for the trailed “away day” has not yet been set, with No. 10 weighing up Chequers versus Downing Street. Another Cummings innovation: the first office away day to take place in the office…

