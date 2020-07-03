Mid-2020 SpAd List in Full

Guido’s seminal SpAd list is once again fully up-to-date for the first time since Boris’s reshuffle. Coronavirus certainly hasn’t dried up the government jobs market, with Ministers having taken on 15 new advisers since Guido’s last list. The changes in full:
No. 10
Joint economic unit
Cabinet Office
BEIS
DEFRA
Education
DWP
MHCLG
Northern Ireland
Scotland
Chief Whip
Guido’s also added a new maternity leave section, currently occupied by Nikki De Costa (No. 10) and Saratha Rajeswaran (DEFRA).
In other SpAd news, Guido understands a location for the trailed “away day” has not yet been set, with No. 10 weighing up Chequers versus Downing Street. Another Cummings innovation: the first office away day to take place in the office…
