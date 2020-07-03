Labour Councillors Passed £7,608 Pay Rise (Obviously)

On Wednesday, Guido highlighted plans by Labour councillors in Enfield to boost councillor’s pay by up to £7,608 in the midst of a pandemic that has left local authorities cash-strapped. It then came as no surprise to see Labour councillors pass the pay rise at this week’s council meeting, with only two of their cohort abstaining. The pay rise will use up tens of thousands of pounds from of the council’s dwindling funds…

Unsurprisingly Guido can find countless Enfield Labour councillors who have Tweeted concerns about the council’s drying-up cash reserves, including finance portfolio holding Cllr Mary Maguire.

Her budget concerns mustn’t have been at the forefront of her mind when yesterday she described the pay rises as “extremely important”. Similarly, council leader Nesil Caliskan, who a week ago warned of “catastrophic cuts” due to councils’ £1.3 billion deficit, defended the thousand-pound pay rises, saying “not everyone has a trust fund.” Similarly, Caliskan’s council has no trust nor funds…