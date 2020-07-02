Shadow Foreign Secretary Nandy Facing Both Ways on Huawei

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has been making a splash in recent days with a tough line on China. Yesterday, however, she took the unusual step of publicly pouring cold water on the idea that she believed China should be excluded from building the UK’s 5G network. The confusion happened after appearing on John Pienaar’s Times Radio show…

Which is curious, because just one hour earlier, she had  agreed with “No to Chinese involvement in 5G”. Listen along here…

“No to Chinese involvement in 5G, no to Chinese involvement in our nuclear energy infrastructure, and if that means a row with Beijing well then so be it?”

“Yes, but more than that, that we need to have a constructive dialogue with China.”

“This is one moment where the interests of the Chinese Government are directly pitted against the interests not only of the people of Hong Kong but of Britain as well and we have to be absolutely clear that we are going to stand firm in relation to that.”

If you’re going to deny something it’s a good idea to make sure there isn’t a recording of you saying it just an hour earlier. Why the row back?
mdi-tag-outline China Huawei
mdi-account-multiple-outline Lisa Nandy
mdi-timer July 2 2020 @ 11:21 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story