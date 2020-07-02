Grimes Disowns Starkey’s Slavery Comments

Darren Grimes has apologised for not challenging comments historian David Starkey made on his new online free speech channel, Reasoned. Being interviewed by Grimes, Starkey said:

“Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or in Britain would there?”

Responding to the comments furore, Grimes has just Tweeted:

Hand on heart, I wasn’t engaged enough in this interview as I should’ve been. It goes without saying that Reasoned UK does not support or condone Dr David Starkey’s words. I am very new to being the interviewer rather than the interviewee and I should have robustly questioned Dr Starkey about his comments. However, whether it’s on the BBC, ITV, Sky News or on YouTube, no interviewer is responsible for the views expressed by their guests. At Reasoned UK you’ll always find unfiltered opinions, allowing the audience to make up their own minds -that said, in future – I can promise that there will be a host who is much more willing to challenge those opinions.

Darren, this is the second time not paying attention to details has got you into trouble…