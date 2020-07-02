GMB Lose 200,000 Viewers in June to BBC

The television industry’s official BARB figures are out for June and Piers Morgan is not boasting about them, so you can guess how they went. Relative to his rivals at BBC Breakfast it was a bad month, the importance of the relative figure is that Piers would otherwise try and blame the poor showing on poor news flow, lockdown fatigue or some other misdirection. The gap between the viewing figures for Good Morning Britain and BBC Breakfast was some 406,000 at the beginning of June, by the end of the month the gap widened by over 50% to 666,000. Who will Piers blame for the terrible performance? It turns out that his ranting and berating has not only led to a boycott by guests, it has led to an exodus of viewers…