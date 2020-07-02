Frost: “Significant Differences” Remain in EU Negotiations

As this week’s negotiating round with the EU wraps up, David Frost has said “significant differences… still remain between us on a number of important issues.” Read the statement in full below:

“We have completed our discussion of the full range of issues in the negotiation in just over three days. Our talks were face to face for the first time since March and this has given extra depth and flexibility to our discussions.

“The negotiations have been comprehensive and useful. But they have also underlined the significant differences that still remain between us on a number of important issues.

“We remain committed to working hard to find an early understanding on the principles underlying an agreement out of the intensified talks process during July, as agreed at the HLM on 15 June.

“Talks will continue next week in London as agreed in the revised terms of reference published on 12 June.”