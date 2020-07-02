“Britain’s Biggest Ever Law Enforcement Operation” Arrests 746 Organised Crime Suspects

The National Crime Agency has gone after the “ringleaders and the masterminds” of organised criminal networks in the UK, arresting 746 so far, and seizing over two tonnes of drugs, £54 million in cash, and 77 firearms. It is being described as Britain’s biggest ever law enforcement operation…

Two months ago NCA partners in France and the Netherlands infiltrated an encrypted messaging platform called “EncroChat“, which is thought to be used exclusively by organised criminals. There were 10,000 users in the UK. The NCA is claiming that their international law enforcement team cracked EncroChat encryption and had been monitoring messages since…

National Crime Agency and police have smashed thousands of criminal conspiracies after the infiltration of encrypted communication platform #EncroChat in the UK's biggest ever law enforcement operation.



The NCA is also revealing today that this operation has helped prevent rival gangs carrying out kidnappings and executions on the UK’s streets by successfully mitigating over 200 threats to life. It is a good result for the police who have not been having a pandemic…

