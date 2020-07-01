Tory Whips Throttle Tory Taffia

This morning the Times reports Ministers are “considering revolutionising Whitehall’s approach to devolution”, involving a far greater willingness to “engage with devolution” in an effort to strengthen the Union. Abandoning the “devolve and forget” strategy of previous governments…

Guido hears a handful of Welsh Tory MPs furious at the Senedd Government’s response to Coronavirus have being gagged by the whips from questioning the merits of devolution, keen to avoid any “blue on blue” battles between Westminster MPs and local AMs in the run-up to next year’s Welsh elections.

One of the 2019 intake told Guido that Mark Drakeford’s bungled response to the pandemic is an opportune moment to build a case against the current devolution settlement and educate Welsh citizens about the policy powers of their glorified local council. For years Tories have attacked Labour’s Welsh NHS record, unfortunately swathes of Welsh citizens are oblivious to Labour’s control of the devolved policy…