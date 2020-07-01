Shaun Bailey Overhauls Campaign Comms

With City Hall in financial chaos and the mayor threatening to cut 3,600 police amid riots, Shaun Bailey has less than a year to sort out his public image to pose a proper challenge to Sadiq. Guido understands amidst staff turnover, the Tories’ mayoral campaign has brought in new comms outfit 5654 and company partner James Starkie to refocus the campaign. Starkie recently left government after working as chief of staff to Priti Patel, previously of Dominic Raab’s leadership campaign…

5654 – who proclaim specialisation in helping clients “to earn a reputation” – have been brought in by campaign director Ben Mallet, himself only poached in February as part of a Team Shaun top team overhaul. The campaign will have to scoop up almost all of Rory’s abandoned supporters to have a hope of catching up with Sadiq…