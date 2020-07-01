Raab Sets Out Hong Kongers Pathway to Citizenship

Speaking immediately after PMQs, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab formally set out the bespoke UK offer to Hong Kongers with British Nationals (Overseas) status, and their dependents – a group totalling 2.9 million people in Hong Kong, or almost 40% of the population of the city. The route, developed jointly by Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel is as follows…

The British Government will grant BNOs five years limited leave to remain, with the right to work or study in the UK.

After five years they will then be able to apply for settled status.

After twelve months with settled status, they will be able to apply for citizenship.

There will be no quotas on numbers. Raab described the route as “a special bespoke set of arrangements developed for the unique circumstances we face, and in light of our historic commitments to the people of Hong Kong.” Sound.