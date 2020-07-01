Protesters Take to the Streets in Hong Kong in Defiance of China Law

Protesters have bravely taken to the streets today in Hong Kong, despite knowing they could now face life imprisonment for their action. Journalists are being targeted by water cannon, and police are warning people with purple flags saying:

This is a police warning. You are displaying flags or banners / chanting slogans / or conducting yourselves with an intent such as secession or subversion, which may constitute offences under the “HKSAR National Security Law”. You may be arrested and prosecuted.

This is Hong Kong’s last stand. All eyes on Dominic Raab’s statement immediately following PMQs. There is increasing pressure from all sides of the political divide to implement decisive and rapid action to protect the rights of the free people of Hong Kong…

Breaking update: Raab said national security legislation published by China constitutes a “clear violation” of the autonomy of Hong Kong and is a “clear and serious violation” of the joint declaration.