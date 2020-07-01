Parliament Passes Immigration Control as Brexit Becomes Irreversible

Last night the government’s flagship points-based immigration bill cleared the final parliamentary hurdle to become law – by a majority of 104 – ensuring free movement will cease when the Transition Period comes to an end. Naturally, not a single Labour MP voted for it…

It’s now more crucial than ever for Parliament to expedite putting in place all necessary legislation for post-Brexit Britain, as yesterday also marked the last possible opportunity for Britain to request an extension to the transition period. As promised by the Government, yesterday’s deadline under Article 132 of the Withdrawal Agreement came and went without such a request, meaning Britain is now committed by international treaty to become fully independent on 31st December 2020.

If he wasn’t having to deal with a deadly global pandemic, this year would be going pretty well for Boris…