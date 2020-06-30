Piers on Antisemitism Apology

Interviewing Anneliese Dodds on GMB this morning, Piers went in hard on last week’s sacking of Rebecca Long-Bailey, saying “it’s hard to imagine a more antisemitic trope than that”. Guido can think of something more antisemitic, Piers…

Herr Morgan also asked whether Becky should apologise, saying “she can’t seem to bring herself to say the word ‘sorry'”. Two weeks ago, the Campaign Against Antisemitism put out a statement in response to Guido’s exclusive photo of Piers’ party wear, saying:

Mr Morgan must clarify what exactly happened and, if the claims are true, make amends.

Over a fortnight on from Guido’s story, Piers is keeping stum…