Revolution or rhetoric? What’s the verdict on Boris Johnson’s plans to kick start the UK economy?
One man who knows the Prime Minister better than most is his former political secretary, Danny Kruger MP. Kruger has also served as a policy adviser for the Conservative Party and became David Cameron’s chief speechwriter in 2006.
Tonight he’ll join the IEA’s Syed Kamall for an in depth discussion on No. 10’s vision for Britain – and what further steps can be taken to avert economic catastrophe. The MP for rural Devizes will also be quizzed on his view that, post-Brexit, Britain’s farmers should come before free trade.
JOIN IN THE DEBATE – LIVE at 6.00 pm – HERE or on YouTube.