Green Party Activist and Former Councillor Confesses to “Dickens Racist” Graffiti

Green Party activist and former Councillor and Westminster candidate, Ian Driver, has confessed to a spate of Black Lives Matter-inspired graffiti across Thanet, targeting Charles Dickens, whom he describes as “an extreme racist”. Confessing to the crimes on his personal blog, along with photos of him carrying out the acts.

The Green graffiti artist also targeted a plaque dedicated to the blackface minstrel Uncle Mack.

The woke warrior’s blog entry, entitled “It Was Me What Done It!”, claims he selected the targets as they “represent the deep-rooted institutional racism” of the town, claiming Dickens was a “genocidal racist”. He also makes clear his actions were inspired by the Black Lives Matter toppling of Edward Colston. It was the age of wokeness, it was the age of foolishness…

The Green Party press office claimed to be unaware of the incident…