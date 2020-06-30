European Royalty Funding Moran’s Leadership Campaign

With so much at stake for the future of British politics, readers will be shocked to learn the money going into the LibDem leadership election is meagre pocket change, with the two contestants attracting only £16,500-worth of donations between them so far – according to the register of MPs’ interests. Wera Hobhouse registered no donations at all before dropping out…

Ed Davey trails his competition significantly, with £6000 from four donors versus Moran’s £10,500 cash reserves. Bizarrely one £2,500 donation to Sir Ed’s campaign is listed as being “for a thank you party following my campaign for leadership of the Liberal Democrat party”. Clearly looking forward to it all being over…

The overwhelming majority of Moran’s cash (£8000) has been gifted by billionaire couple Jessica Frankopan – the great-great-granddaughter of supermarket founder John Sainsbury – and husband Peter, a Croatian prince from the Frankopan family – one of the country’s leading aristocratic families for over 5 centuries with 20 castles to their name. The LibDems continuing their love-in with unelected European elites…