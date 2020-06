During today’s “Build, Build, Build” speech Boris told the nation that while the nation has, rightly, applauded health workers over the past week, it is was also a clap those who make the NHS possible; the wealth creators, innovators, capitalists and financiers. Guido completely agrees, Thursday evening cheering for him was all about recognising the hard-working money-makers, without whom the NHS would not exist. You can download the poster for your living room window here…