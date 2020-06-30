Boris’ Real New Deal

In his big speech this morning Boris pitched a relaunch of his premiership after the side blow from Coronavirus. In it, he reiterating many of the manifesto commitments that delivered his 80 seat majority just six months ago – yet with a crucial difference. Project Speed…
“the Chancellor and I have set up ‘Project Speed’ to scythe through red tape and get things done”
Not only were billions in infrastructure spending committed – a new project designed to unleash private investment and get Britain building by slashing regulatory barriers has been set out:
The speech doesn’t sound quite so communist with these announcements…
“Usually you trail your best lines, but the Prime Minister’s best bit is yet to come: promised planning reform is the real new deal. Homeowners will be able to build up via a fast track approval process and neighbours’ consent; commercial and residential properties will be able to switch purpose without hindrance; and the developers will get the ability to demolish old stores to get people living on our high streets. This is a plan to build up, rebuild, and repurpose.