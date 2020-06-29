Leicester Mayor Rejects Lockdown, Again

The Mayor of Leicester was across the airwaves this morning criticising the idea that his town is to go into the first ‘localised lockdown’ – with the Government recommending the city keeps current restrictions for another two weeks to deal with a local surge in cases. Yet former Labour MP and Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby told Sky News this morning “I and the people of Leicester would need to be convinced that there is something unique about our city before we agreed to an extension of the lockdown”…

Soulsby’s reluctance to follow Government advice perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in April he was photographed visiting his partner for three days, and again for four days a month later. At least this Labour lockdown-sceptic is consistent…