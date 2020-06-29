Brexit Party Asks Supporters ‘What Next?’

In the first of a series of “Sunday Surveys“, the Brexit Party has emailed supporters asking their views as to what the party should do next – once, y’know, Brexit is done. Identity crisis incoming…

Farage appears to be scoping the viability of setting up his own independent show after leaving LBC earlier this month. While rumours are swirling that he may be off to join talkRADIO, Guido hears last time the station offered him a slot it was turned down over wage disagreements. Radio Nigel coming soon?