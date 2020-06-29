Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week unveil a package of measures aimed at getting the UK economy moving again.
But will his “decade of investment” on schools, hospitals, prisons and transport work? Are massive infrastructure schemes the best way to stimulate growth? What about sweeping tax reforms? Or ridding the UK of stifling regulation?
All this and more will be discussed when the IEA’s Syed Kamall is joined by Matt Kilcoyne, of the Adam Smith Institute, Duncan Simpson of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, John Ashmore of CapX and IEA Senior Academic Fellow Philip Booth.
Together, they’ll discuss the best ways of KICKSTARTING THE UK ECONOMY.
JOIN IN THE DEBATE – LIVE at 6.00 pm