Boris Doesn’t Want to Be Nanny

Joining Times Radio for their inaugural broadcast, Boris showed himself nuanced in how to address the nation’s obesity problem – both rejecting his laissez faire attitude of the past and uncomfortable with being branded interventionist. After leaving his ICU lighter than he went in, it was reported the PM was intent on putting the nation on a new health regime to tackle the UK’s record-setting weight statistics.

This morning, Boris referenced his previous “libertarian stance on obesity”, having railed against the sugar tax and promised a review of sin taxes during the Tory leadership contest. While reports of imminent bans on ‘buy one, get one free’ and ‘unlimited drink refill’ promotions are circulating, Boris was reluctant to identify himself as a public health interventionist. Already changing nappies in Number 10, Boris doesn’t want to become a nanny for the whole nation. Recommendations like cycle schemes are more likely than nanny-state bans and taxes…